Tehran's foreign minister says Iran will target US military bases in Middle East if Trump orders strike

Iran has warned the White House that it will strike US military bases in the Middle East if President Donald Trump orders an attack on Iran, escalating tensions following the breakdown of nuclear negotiations.

“It would not be possible to attack American soil, but we will target their bases in the region,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said told Al Jazeera television on Saturday (February 7).

“We will not attack neighboring countries, rather we will target US bases stationed in them. There is a big difference between the two,” he added.

US-Iran talks: A cautious start Earlier, Araghchi described indirect nuclear talks in Muscat as “a good start,” noting that there was an opportunity to shake hands with the American delegation.

“There is a long way to go to build trust,” he said, adding that negotiations would resume “soon.”

US imposes sanctions and tariffs Despite the cautious diplomatic signals, the United States moved to tighten economic pressure on Iran. Trump signed an executive order calling for the imposition of tariffs on countries still conducting business with Tehran.

The US also announced sanctions targeting several shipping entities and vessels, aiming to curb Iran’s oil exports.

Nuclear talks end without agreement The threat came after talks between Washington and Tehran ended on Friday (February 6) with Iran refusing to compromise on uranium enrichment. The United States has demanded that Iran renounce enrichment entirely as part of a broader deal addressing ballistic missile development and Tehran’s support for armed proxy groups across the region.

Shortly after negotiations collapsed, the US demonstrated its military posture by flying fighter jets over the Arabian Sea.

Rising military confrontations Tensions have also spilled into direct military encounters. On Tuesday, US forces shot down an Iranian drone after it “aggressively approached” the USS Abraham Lincoln, according to US Central Command.

American forces have amassed what officials described as a “massive armada” in the region in recent weeks, including the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. Trump has warned that the US could strike Iran if it fails to reach a deal, citing Tehran’s nuclear activities and its crackdown on anti-regime protesters.

