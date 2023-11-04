Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan claims responsibility for rare attack in Punjab province. Who are they?
Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) claims responsibility for the attack on the Pakistan air force training base. The TJP is an affiliate of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) movement.
Pakistan woke up to the news of its army killing nine militants who attacked an air force training base on Saturday. "All nine terrorists have been sent to hell", the military said in a statement, adding that its operation had concluded.
