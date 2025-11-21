HAL tejas jet crashes at Dubai air show, killing pilot; black smoke rises over Al Maktoum airport

A Tejas fighter jet crashed manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) crashed on Friday at the Dubai Air Show, killing the pilot who was flying the plane.

The Tejas fighter jet crash today happened during a demonstration at the event.

The Indian HAL Tejas crashed around 2:10 pm local time on Friday during its flight demonstration to a crowd at the Dubai Air Show.

The IAF said in a statement that the pilot had sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

HAL Tejas jet crash: Black smoke seen rising Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as a crowd of spectators watched the IAF Tejas jet crash.

Authorities blared sirens after the Tejas jet crash.

A video of the fighter jet, used by the Indian Air Force, showed it falling rapidly before hitting the ground and exploding in flames. Plumes of smoke filled the air as spectators rushed to assess the accident.

According to eyewitnesses quoted by AFP, the Tejas warplane was executing a low roll before it crashed in flames about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from the site of the Dubai Air Show.

IAF issues statement The Indian Air Force has issued a statement confirming the Tejas fighter jet crash, confirming the death of the pilot.

“Dear All, A Tejas of IAF has crashed in Dubai Air Show-25. Further details are being ascertained at the moment. Will give further details in some time,” it said.

A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident, it said.

Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off.

According to an eyewitness quoted by the newspaper, “As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was.”

Firefighters rush to scene, show halted Firefighters and helicopters rushed to the scene as soon as the crash was reported, Khaleej Times said.

“It is all clear now… Within about 45 minutes, the entire incident was taken care of. We are not sure if the programme will restart,” the eyewitness was quoted as saying.

According to another report by Gulf News, the Dubai Air Show was halted temporarily after the IAF Tejas jet crash and visitors were directed back to the exhibition area.

Dubai's second airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show. The air show has been witness to major aircraft orders by both the long-haul carrier Emirates and its lower-cost sister airline FlyDubai.