Tel Aviv explosion: Loud noise heard, 2 injured; bomb disposal experts on site. All you need to know

  • The blast occurred hours after the Israeli military confirmed it had killed a senior commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Tel Aviv explosion: Loud noise heard, 2 injured; bomb disposal experts on site
Tel Aviv explosion: Loud noise heard, 2 injured; bomb disposal experts on site(France 24)

Tel Aviv explosion: A powerful, loud explosion was reported in a building in Tel Aviv on Friday morning, reportedly wounding at least two people, said the Israeli police. The military are currently probing the matter to check whether the explosion was caused by a drone attack.

"Earlier tonight (Friday), an explosion sounded in the area of central Tel Aviv. We are looking into the reports that it was an aerial target. The incident is under review," the military said in a brief statement.

Israel's undercover forces emerge as Gaza's newest battlefield player

The blast occurred hours after the Israeli military confirmed it had killed a senior commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon, reported the Reuters.

(This is a breaking news. More updates are awaited)

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 07:48 AM IST
