Business News/ News / World/  Tel Aviv explosion: Loud noise heard, 2 injured; bomb disposal experts on site. All you need to know

Livemint

  • The blast occurred hours after the Israeli military confirmed it had killed a senior commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon

Tel Aviv explosion: Loud noise heard, 2 injured; bomb disposal experts on site

Tel Aviv explosion: A powerful, loud explosion was reported in a building in Tel Aviv on Friday morning, reportedly wounding at least two people, said the Israeli police. The military are currently probing the matter to check whether the explosion was caused by a drone attack.

"Earlier tonight (Friday), an explosion sounded in the area of central Tel Aviv. We are looking into the reports that it was an aerial target. The incident is under review," the military said in a brief statement.

The blast occurred hours after the Israeli military confirmed it had killed a senior commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon, reported the Reuters.

(This is a breaking news. More updates are awaited)

