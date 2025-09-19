Subscribe

Telangana techie ‘shot dead’ by US cops post scuffle with roommate, family seeks MEA's help to bring back mortal remains

Mohammed Nizamuddin, a 30-year-old from Telangana, died in California after being shot by police. His father reported that the incident occurred during a scuffle with his roommate, and they are requesting the Indian government to repatriate his body.

Published19 Sep 2025, 08:11 AM IST
A 30-year-old man from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana died in the United States after allegedly being shot by the police there following a “scuffle” with his roommate, his family members said on Thursday.

Mohammed Nizamuddin's father Mohammed Hasnuddin, citing information received from a friend of his son, told PTI that the incident happened on September 3, though it is unclear what exactly happened. Deceased's father, Mohammad Amsuddhin, told ANI,"...I was informed today that my son was shot dead in California, America. My son went to study in America in 2016 at Florida College...He moved to California on a promotion, where he was shot dead. I appeal to the MEA Dr S Jaishankar, to bring my son's body back to India as soon as possible."

(This is a breaking news)

 
 
