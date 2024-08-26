In an attempt to put an end to the rumours on social media regarding the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov at a French airport outside Paris on Saturday, President Emmanuel Macron today said it was in no way a political decision.

"The arrest of the president of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. It is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter," the French President said.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Macron said, “France is deeply committed to freedom of expression and communication, to innovation, and to the spirit of entrepreneurship. It will remain so.”

“In a state governed by the rule of law, freedoms are upheld within a legal framework, both on social media and in real life, to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights,” the French president posted.

"It is up to the judiciary, in full independence, to enforce the law,' he added.

The arrest follows probes “accusing Telegram of being complicit in numerous affairs linked to drug trafficking, apology for terrorism and cyberbullying,” French daily Le Monde reported.

Meanwhile, the Telegram, in a statement, said the company abides by EU laws including the digital services act, and its moderation is “within industry standards and constantly improving.”

“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform,” the Telegram statement read.

“Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all,” the statement added.

The Russian government has also slammed Durov’s arrest. Russian officials have called the Telegram's CEO arrest as politically motivated and have accused the West of double standard on freedom of speech.