Telegram CEO Pavel Durov hits back at French charges
PARIS—Telegram founder and Chief Executive Pavel Durov denied that the messaging app refused to cooperate with European authorities to counter illegal content and said it removes millions of posts every day, his first public comments since French authorities arrested and charged him with complicity in spreading illicit content on the platform.