Telegram founder Pavel Durov charged by Russia over app's alleged role in Ukrainian spy operations

Russia on Wednesday (July 29) charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activity, accusing the messaging platform of being used by Ukrainian intelligence services to recruit Russians for attacks inside the country.

The charges, announced by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), mark the culmination of a long-running investigation into the Dubai-based tech entrepreneur.

The FSB also said Durov had been placed on an international wanted list, although it did not specify the legal mechanism through which it would seek his arrest.

Telegram responds with defiant social media post Shortly after the announcement, Telegram's official account on X responded by posting an image of the Russian-born billionaire making an obscene gesture with his middle finger.

Neither Durov nor Telegram issued a formal statement directly addressing the charges.

Russia accuses Telegram chatbot of aiding Ukrainian spies According to statements from the FSB and Russia's Investigative Committee, a chatbot on Telegram known as Daivinchik/Leo was allegedly used by Ukrainian intelligence operatives to recruit young Russians for sabotage and terrorist activities.

Russian authorities claimed Ukrainian agents posed as young women on the dating chatbot to befriend users before coercing them into carrying out attacks.

The FSB said 46 Russians aged between 12 and 22 had been arrested over the past year after allegedly being recruited through the platform to attack law enforcement officers or sabotage transport, energy, communications and financial infrastructure.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the allegations.

Telegram remains widely used despite restrictions Although Russia has significantly restricted access to Telegram as part of broader efforts to tighten internet controls and reduce reliance on foreign technology platforms, the app remains widely used.

Most Russians now require a virtual private network (VPN) to access Telegram, but government institutions—including the Kremlin and the Defence Ministry—continue to maintain official channels on the platform.

Telegram has become a key source of information during the Russia-Ukraine war, used extensively by officials, soldiers and military bloggers on both sides.

Durov previously investigated in France The latest Russian charges add to Durov's legal challenges abroad.

In 2024, French authorities arrested the Telegram founder over allegations that the platform failed to adequately combat criminal activity and did not sufficiently cooperate with law enforcement investigations.

He was later allowed to leave France while the investigation continued.

Durov has consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that Telegram exceeds its legal obligations in moderating harmful content and cooperating with authorities.

International arrest remains uncertain The FSB said Durov would be placed on an international wanted list, though it remains unclear whether Russia will seek an Interpol Red Notice.

Interpol did not immediately comment on the matter.

Durov currently holds Emirati and French citizenship and is believed to reside primarily in Dubai, a country that has maintained close economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow while positioning itself as a global technology and business hub.

His current whereabouts are unclear, though he said last week that he had been in Georgia.

Durov cites free speech protections A Russian government newspaper reported earlier this year that Durov was already under investigation in a terrorism-related case.

In April, Durov revealed that a summons addressed to "Suspect P.V. Durov" had been delivered to an apartment in Russia where he had lived two decades earlier.

"They must be suspecting me of defending Articles 29 and 23 of the Russian Constitution — which guarantee freedom of speech and the right to private correspondence," Durov wrote at the time.

"Proud to be guilty!" he added.

(With Reuters inputs)

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