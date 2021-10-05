Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telegram gained over 70 mn new users during 6-hour global outage

Telegram gained over 70 mn new users during 6-hour global outage

A 3D printed Telegram logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
11:20 PM IST

  • Telegram founder Pavel Durov said some users in the Americas may have experienced slower speeds as millions rushed to sign up at the same time, but that the service worked as usual for the majority

Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Tuesday that the messaging app gained more than 70 million new users during Monday's Facebook outage, as people worldwide were left without key messaging services for nearly six hours.

"The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day," Durov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Durov said some users in the Americas may have experienced slower speeds as millions rushed to sign up at the same time, but that the service worked as usual for the majority.

Facebook blamed its outage, which kept its 3.5 billion users from accessing services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, on a faulty configuration change.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said the outage demonstrated the repercussions of relying on just a few big players and underscored the need for more rivals.

Russia said the incident showed Moscow was right to develop its own sovereign internet platforms and social networks.

WhatsApp's nearly six-hour long outage on Monday hit trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to Russian oil, market players said, although a quick shift to alternative platforms such as Telegram limited severe disruption.

'No malicious activity'

Facebook has said that "there was no malicious activity behind" a faulty configuration change that knocked all of its services off the internet for nearly six hours the previous day.

The company earlier had not made clear whether the configuration change had been planned or whether someone deliberately interfered with its servers.

