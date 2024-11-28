‘Temple burnt…’: Bangladesh’s former PM Sheikh Hasina says release Chinmoy Krishna Das ‘immediately’

Chinmoy Krishna Das was taken into custody earlier this week on sedition charges. He was denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.

Published28 Nov 2024, 07:28 PM IST
A Hindu monk speaks with police officials during a protest demanding the release of the Bangladeshi jailed Hindu monk leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, in Kolkata, India, November 28, 2024.
A Hindu monk speaks with police officials during a protest demanding the release of the Bangladeshi jailed Hindu monk leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, in Kolkata, India, November 28, 2024.(REUTERS)

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for the immediate release of the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. In a statement released by the party, Awami League quotes its leader Hasina as saying, "A top leader of Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested; he must be released immediately."

An English translation of the statement further added, “A temple has been burnt in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries and homes of the Ahmadiyya community were attacked, vandalized, looted and set on fire. Religious freedom and security of life and property must be ensured for people of all communities.”

Sheikh Hasina also condemned the killing of a lawyer in Chittagong. She said, "Those involved in this murder should be found and punished quickly. Human rights have been grossly violated through this incident." She said those who beat the lawyer “to death are terrorists. Whoever they are must be punished.”

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu leader associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was arrested from Dhaka airport on Monday on several charges, including sedition.

A Muslim lawyer was killed amid protests outside the court in Chittagong, police said. The interim government, which was established after Hasina fled to India in August following deadly protests, has ordered an investigation into the lawyer's killing and called for increased security in Chittagong.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 following widespread protests against her Awami League-led government over a controversial job quota system. Three days later, Yunus, a Nobel laureate, took over as the Chief Adviser of the interim government.

Hindu minority groups have been frequently reporting atrocities against their community members in different parts of Bangladesh, even after Yunus took charge.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 07:28 PM IST
