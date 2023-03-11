'Temporary relief' for Imran Khan as Balochistan High Court suspends arrest warrants for two weeks2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 06:14 AM IST
The case was filed against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA) for maligning national institutions.
Balochistan High Court (BHC) has given temporary relief to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and suspended his non-bailable arrest warrant for two weeks issued by a local court in a hate speech case registered in Quetta pertaining to inciting the public against state institutions.
