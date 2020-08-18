Ten million Californians dodged blackouts but heat endures

This month is the first time California has resorted to rotating outages since the 2001 energy crisis. And it couldn’t be hitting the region at a more vulnerable time, with the pandemic forcing people into lockdown, leaving them with little choice but to endure the heat indoors. The cutoffs have been reminiscent of the mass blackouts that utilities carried out less than a year ago to keep their electrical lines from sparking fires during unusually strong windstorms -- all extreme weather events made more frequent by climate change.