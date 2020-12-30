Ten ways covid-19 has changed the world economy forever

With vacations upended and mass events like festivals and concerts called off, the trend among consumers to favor “experiences" over goods has been disrupted. And when activities do resume, they may not be the same. “We still don’t know how concerts are going to be, really," says Rami Haykal, co-owner of the Elsewhere venue in Brooklyn. “People will be more mindful, I think, of personal space, and avoiding places that are overly packed."