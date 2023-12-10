Tennessee Tornado kills 6, thousands left without power. 10 points to know
Tennessee tornado: Six people lost their lives and over twenty-dozen were hospitalised as a result of severe storms that ripped through central Tennessee, damaging houses and businesses in several areas on Saturday. The area's emergency services reported significant damage with tens of thousands of people losing power. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency alert earlier on Saturday afternoon for several Nashville suburbs.