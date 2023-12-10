Tennessee tornado: Six people lost their lives and over twenty-dozen were hospitalised as a result of severe storms that ripped through central Tennessee, damaging houses and businesses in several areas on Saturday. The area's emergency services reported significant damage with tens of thousands of people losing power. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency alert earlier on Saturday afternoon for several Nashville suburbs.

Here are 10 points you need to know on Tornado Tennessee:

1. In a news release, county officials said that an apparent tornado struck Montgomery County north of Nashville, close to the Kentucky state line, killing three people, including a kid.

2. "At this time we can confirm that three people are deceased, two adults and one child as a result of the tornado that touched down this afternoon. Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital," the Montgomery County in Tennessee said on its Facebook page.

3. More than 80,000 people in Tennessee were left without power as of Saturday evening, according to outage tracking website poweroutage.us.

4. As per Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, "This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes."

View Full Image A semitrailer is overturned by an apparent tornado on West Main Street in Hendersonville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

5. Multiple trees, power lines and houses were also hit by storms in the rural town of Dresden, emergency services said. Montgomery County, where Clarksville is located, has a population of over 220,000.

6. Photos posted by the local fire department on social media showed damaged houses with debris strewn in the lawns, a tractor trailer flipped on its side on a highway and insulation ripped out of building walls.

7. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a tornado touched down around 2 p.m. A shelter was set up at a local high school.

8. Residents were asked to stay at home while first responders evaluated the situation. In a briefing shared on social media, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said there was extensive damage. “So please, if you need help, call 911 and help will be on the way immediately. But if you can, please stay home. Do not get out on the roads. Our first responders need time and space," he said.

View Full Image Damage from severe weather and an apparent tornado is seen on Nesbitt Lane in the Madison area of Nashville, Tenn., late Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

9. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he and his wife, Maria, were praying for all Tennesseans who had been affected by the storms. “We mourn the lives lost and ask that everyone continue to follow guidance from local and state officials," Lee said in a statement.

10. The storm came nearly two years to the day after the National Weather Service recorded 41 tornadoes through a handful of states, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky. A total of 81 people died in Kentucky alone.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.