Sportsmen are usually extremely passionate about scores and their points, and at times, they go complete berserk on losing one point. In such an incident recently, tennis player Alexander Bublik smashed down three rackets.

The World Number 50 was competing in the Open Sud de France as defending champion. In the first-round match, the 25-year-old lost the first set against unseeded Gregoire Barrere. Then he bounced back to play a deciding third set.

However, things became heated when he lost the lead and he trailed 6-0 in a third-set tiebreak. He then smashed down his racket in frustration.

He then walked to his bag to get another racquet, which he also proceeded to whack on the floor. Not quite done, he grabbed another racquet and repeatedly banged that one on the court. He was warned for racquet abuse.

He finally, lost the match at 4-6 7-6(12) 6-7(3).