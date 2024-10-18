Diplomatic relations between Canada and India worsened this week with both nations expelling diplomats. The conflict stems from allegations about the involvement of ‘Indian government agents’ in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Diplomatic tensions between Canada and India escalated this week with both countries expelling diplomats in a tit-for-tat move on Monday. Controversy had erupted last year after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed he had "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The allegations — dubbed 'absurd' and 'motivated' by New Delhi — have led to repeated flare-ups in the ensuing months.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar — designated a Khalistani terrorist by the National Investigation Agency in 2020 — was gunned down outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year. Canadian authorities have repeatedly linked the case to ‘agents’ of the the Narendra Modi-led government. Meanwhile New Delhi has accused Ottawa of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

The case has also drawn eyes from the international community with the United States previously asked India to "cooperate" with the Canadian investigation.

What happened this week? The Nijjar debate began afresh this week after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner claimed that they had information on certain ‘criminal activity carried out by agents of the Government of India’.

“Over the past few years and more recently, law enforcement agencies in Canada have successfully investigated and charged a significant number of individuals for their direct involvement in homicides, extortions and other criminal acts of violence. In addition, there have been well over a dozen credible imminent threats to life which have led to the conduct of duty to warn, by law enforcement with members of South Asian community and specifically, members of the pro-Khalistan movement," said RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme.