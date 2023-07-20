Tensions escalate as protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm4 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:59 AM IST
Protesters breached the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad after plans to burn a copy of the Quran in Stockholm were announced. A small fire was ignited.
Protestors incensed by the intention to burn a copy of the Quran, launched a forceful demonstration at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad. The demonstrators breached the embassy compound and ignited a small fire.
