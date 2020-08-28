Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Tensions flare as US warship sails near disputed islands in South China Sea
In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class James Benzel, from Louisville, Ohio, assigned to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron, signals an MH-60R Sea Hawk to disengage its rotors on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as USS Mustin (DDG 89) steams alongside in South China Sea, Thursday, July 9, 2020. China on Tuesday, July 14, described a U.S. rejection of its maritime claims in the South China Sea as completely unjustified and accused the U.S. of attempting to sow discord between China and the Southeast Asian countries with which it has territorial disputes. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard/U.S.Navy via AP)

Tensions flare as US warship sails near disputed islands in South China Sea

1 min read . 03:10 PM IST AFP

  • An American warship sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the US Navy has said, challenging Beijing's claims on the resource-rich waterway and prompting a warning from the Chinese military

SOUTH CHINA SEA : An American warship sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the US Navy has said, challenging Beijing's claims on the resource-rich waterway and prompting a warning from the Chinese military.

An American warship sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the US Navy has said, challenging Beijing's claims on the resource-rich waterway and prompting a warning from the Chinese military.

The Thursday operation came a day after China fired ballistic missiles into the sea as part of ongoing live-fire exercises, inflaming already high tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Thursday operation came a day after China fired ballistic missiles into the sea as part of ongoing live-fire exercises, inflaming already high tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The US regularly conduct "freedom of navigation operations" in the area to challenge Chinese territorial claims.

The US Navy's Pacific Fleet said in a statement that the USS Mustin, a guided-missile destroyer, sailed Thursday "in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands to ensure critical shipping lanes in the area remain free and open".

The Chinese military on Friday accused the US ship of entering "China's territorial waters" near the islands "without authorisation".

Chinese forces tracked the warship and then warned it to leave, said military spokesman Li Huamin.

In recent years, China has aggressively pursued its territorial claims in the South China Sea, building small shoals and reefs into military bases with airstrips and port facilities.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Taiwan also have competing claims in the South China Sea, through which international trade worth trillions of dollars passes a year.

Tensions have risen this week in the area near the Paracel Islands -- called Xisha by Beijing -- where the Chinese military has been conducting exercises.

Beijing on Tuesday accused Washington of flying a U-2 spy plane into a no-fly zone to disrupt the drills -- which included the ballistic missile launches.

The Pentagon then accused China of destabilising the region and using the military for "unlawful maritime claims" in a statement criticising the exercises and the use of ballistic missiles in the drills.

The Chinese military on Friday said the US had "repeatedly provoked trouble in the South China Sea", urging it to "immediately stop such provocative actions".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated