Terra’s Do Kwon to Be Extradited to South Korea Instead of US, Montenegro Court Rules
Montenegro’s High Court said former cryptocurrency mogul Do Kwon should be handed over to his native South Korea rather than the US for prosecution over the $40 billion collapse of the TerraUSD stable-coin in 2022.
