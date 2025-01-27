Following recent fatal paragliding accidents in India, another horrifying incident occurred in southwestern Colombia. Paulina Biskup, a 38-year-old tourist from Poland, tragically plunged to her death after slipping out of her harness while paragliding, as per a news report.

Biskup was seen spiraling out of control in a terrifying video captured during her flight.

According to a Colombian National Police official, as reported by The Daily Mail, Biskup failed to fasten her harness properly before taking off, leading to her fatal fall into a deep ravine. The incident occurred in a popular paragliding location in southwestern Colombia.

A video captured the moment Paulina Biskup appeared to lose control of her parachute, swinging erratically in the air before becoming detached and plummeting to her death.

In response to the tragedy, the mayor's office of the region issued a statement emphasising their commitment to ensuring the safety of paragliders, particularly during the peak tourist season. The administration acknowledged the area's popularity due to its favorable topography and weather conditions, attracting many paragliding enthusiasts.

The mayor's statement urged both locals and visitors to prioritise safety, calling on the paragliding community to enhance pre-flight safety protocols and operational checks. Furthermore, the mayor's office announced plans to collaborate with registered take-off sites and aviation authorities to strengthen safety procedures, particularly during the crucial moments of take-off.

Fatal Paragliding accidents in India This death adds to a string of tragic accidents involving tourists and paragliding instructors in recent days. In North Goa, 27-year-old Shivani Dable and her instructor, 26-year-old Sumal Nepali, were killed when their paraglider crashed into a ravine after veering off course. The duo had flown with an illegal operator, and a case has been filed against the company owner.

