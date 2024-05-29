American politician and former Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has caught a barrage of angry reactions on social media after being photographed writing 'Finish Them' on an Israeli rocket shell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a photo posted to the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) by Israeli parliament member and former United Nations ambassador Danny Danon, Haley can be seen writing her message of a shell with a purple marker.

"Finish Them. America <3 Israel. Always, Nikki Haley", can be seen written by the former American diplomat in the photo.

Israel's latest bombardment of civilian tents in the Rafah safe zone, which killed at least 37 people — the majority of them women and children, has led to wide condemnation and criticism by countries and on social media.

The new photo showing Haley's support for the Israeli offensive has thus been interpreted negatively on social media sites, including X and Instagram.

Israel Offensive in Rafah Israeli shelling and airstrikes overnight and on May 28 killed at least 37 Palestinians sheltering in tents outside the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The number of injured is at least 200.

As reported by AP, the inferno at the tent camp has sparked widespread international condemnation, with even some of Israel’s closest allies expressing outrage over the military’s expanded offensive into Rafah. Furthermore, as a sign of Israel's increasing isolation on the global stage, Spain, Norway, and Ireland formally recognized a Palestinian state on Tuesday.

Social Media Users Rally for Palestine “All eyes on Rafah" – the phrase flooded social media on May 28 as several people from across the world came out in support of Palestinians residing in the Rafah city located in war-torn Gaza.

“'All eyes on Rafah' is a phrase that refers to the ongoing genocide in Rafah, Gaza, with over 1.4 million Palestinians seeking shelter," Iran's Embassy in India posted on X.

About half of Gaza's population, or over a million people, have been living in Rafah, bordering Egypt's Sinai peninsula. Most Gazans fled there after Israel launched what it called a limited incursion in southern Gaza earlier this month. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has notably said there is no such thing as a safe place in Gaza.

UNRWA on Tuesday in a post on X on Tuesday, said they were unable to establish full communication with their team in Gaza and said, "Gaza has become hell on earth. Families continue to seek refuge, trying to escape war, but there is no such thing as a safe place in the Gaza Strip.

Anger Over Haley's Photo Twitter users reacted angrily to Haley's photo, especially given the timing where civilians are the majority casualties in Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Criticism came from global users, Americans and even Jewish and Israeli user on the social media platform, who called out “unconditional support" for Israel as “immoral".

(With inputs from Agencies)

