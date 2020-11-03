Subscribe
Home >News >World >Terrorism threat level in UK raised to 'severe' following Europe attacks
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London on November 3, 2020. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on November 2 defended his belated decision to impose a second coronavirus lockdown as critics claimed he could have saved "thousands" of lives by acting sooner. (Photo by Eddie MULHOLLAND / POOL / AFP)

Terrorism threat level in UK raised to 'severe' following Europe attacks

1 min read . 10:57 PM IST Reuters

  • The change comes after a gunman in Vienna identified as a convicted jihadist killed four people in a rampage overnight
  • The new threat level in Britain means an attack is highly likely, according to the government's classification system

London: Britain's terrorism threat level has been raised to 'severe', interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday, meaning an attack is now seen as highly likely.

"This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat," Patel said on Twitter. "The British public should be in no doubt that we will take the strongest possible action to protect our national security." She did not mention the Vienna attack in her statement.

The new threat level means an attack is highly likely, according to the government's classification system. The previous 'substantial' level meant an attack was likely.

Britain's threat level is assessed by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre which is accountable to the domestic intelligence agency MI5 and made up of representatives from 16 government departments and agencies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

