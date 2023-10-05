Syrian defence ministry has said a drone attack on a military college in Homs province during a graduation ceremony left civilians and military personnel dead and injured dozens more

According to the military statement, the attack with "explosive-laden drones" took place "immediately after the ceremony ended".

"Several weaponised drones were involved" the report said, blaming "terrorist" groups without specifying any organisation.

They didn't specify the number of casualties and didn't accuse anyone in particular of carrying out the deadly strike.

Seven officers were killed, and another 20 were wounded, AP reported Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as saying.

The general command of the army and the armed forces decried the "cowardly... unprecedented" attack and said it would "respond with full force... to these terrorist organisations wherever they are", according to the statement.

No group has claimed responsibility yet.

Syria's defence minister attended the graduation ceremony but left minutes before the attack, the report said citing a Syrian security source and a source in the regional alliance backing the Damascus government against opposition groups.

"After the ceremony, people went down to the courtyard and the explosives hit. We don't know where it came from, and corpses littered the ground," Reuters quoted a Syrian man, who had helped set up decorations at the ceremony, as saying.

(Developing story, to be updated later )

