8 killed, several injured in ‘terrorist explosion’ at mosque in Syria's Homs; foreign min calls it ‘desperate attempt’

At least 8 people were killed, 21 others were injured during Friday prayers as a ‘terrorist explosion’ hit worshippers at a mosque in Syria's Homs on Friday, 26 December.

Syria's interior ministry said in a statement that "a terrorist explosion" targeted the mosque "during Friday prayers".

Condemning the blast as a “cowardly criminal act” – Syria's foreign ministry – in a statement, said the blast came "in the context of repeated desperate attempts to undermine security and stability and spread chaos among the Syrian people".

The Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque is located in an area of the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood in Homs – Syria’s third-largest city.

Friday's blast is the second in a place of worship since Islamist authorities took charge of the country a year ago, after a suicide bombing in a Damascus church killed 25 people in June.

Panic grips residents Ambulance sirens blared as black smoke covered part of the Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque – with carpets and books scattered nearby, reported AFP.

A resident of the area, said people heard a ‘loud explosion’ following which chaos and panic ensued in the neighbourhood. “No one dares to leave their house, and we are hearing ambulance sirens," AFP quoted the person as saying.

Quoting a health ministry official, state news agency SANA gave a preliminary toll of at least eight dead and 18 wounded.

View full Image A man takes a photo of the aftermath of the explosion inside Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighborhood of Homs on December 26, 2025. ( AFP )

The ministry imposed a security cordon around the mosque, saying that authorities "have begun investigating and collecting evidence to pursue the perpetrators of this criminal act".

Explosive devices planted inside mosque The explosion was likely caused by explosive devices planted inside the mosque, Syria's state news agency said, citing a security source involved in the initial investigations.

SANA also published photos from inside the Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque showed blood on the mosque’s carpets, holes in the walls, shattered windows and fire damage.

View full Image This handout photograph released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on December 26, 2025, shows the aftermath of the explosion inside Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighborhood of Homs. ( AFP )