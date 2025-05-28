‘Terrorists realised they have a price to pay’: Shashi Tharoor clears India's stance amid Pakistan conflict | Watch

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, while heading a delegation in Panama, strongly criticised Pakistan on Tuesday (local time) for its ongoing acts of terrorism targeting Indian territory, and said that what changed in recent years is that terrorists know they had to pay the price.

“What has changed in recent years is that the terrorists have also realised they will have a price to pay, on that, let there be no doubt. When, for the first time, India breached the Line of Control between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base, a launch pad - the Uri strike in September 2015. That was already something we had not done before,” he said.

He noted that even during the Kargil War, India had not crossed the Line of Control; however, in Uri, it did—and this was followed by the Pulwama attack in January 2019.

“This time, we crossed not only the Line of Control but also the international border, and we struck the terrorist headquarters in Balakot. This time, we have gone beyond both of those. We have not only gone beyond the Line of Control and the international border. We have struck at the Punjabi heartland of Pakistan by hitting terror bases, training centres, and terror headquarters in nine places,” he added.

Tharoor highlighted that India has suffered attack after attack for almost four decades and that it is not acceptable for us to continue to bear the pain.

“We have suffered attack after attack for almost four decades now. Going back from the first attacks in Kashmir in 1989 onwards, we have seen repeated outrageous civilian victims,” Tharoor said.

Tharoor pressed on the necessity of Operation Sindoor following Pahalgam terror attack and said, “Some women cried out The terrorists killed me too, and they said, 'No, go back, tell what happened to you. We heard, we heard their cries and India decided that the colour of the Sindoor, the vermilion colour on the forehead of our women, will also match the colour of the blood of the killers, the perpetrators, the attackers…”

“Our Prime Minister has made it very clear Operation Sindoor was necessary because these terrorists came and wiped the Sindoor off the foreheads of 26 women by depriving them of their husbands and fathers, their married lives...” he added.

We heard, we heard their cries and India decided that the colour of the Sindoor... will also match the colour of the blood of the killers.

A moment of silence was held in honor of the innocent civilians who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack. The tribute was led by the delegation headed by Shashi Tharoor, along with members of the Indian community, at the Sociedad Hindostana de Panama—a prominent cultural institution representing the Indian diaspora in Panama.

The all-party delegation, led by Tharoor, arrived in Panama City for a three-day official visit after wrapping up their tour of Guyana.