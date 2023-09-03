Terry Gou resigns as Foxconn board member, seeking Taiwan presidency

Terry Gou resigns as Foxconn board member, seeking Taiwan presidency2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 05:37 AM IST
Terry Gou, a self-made billionaire, founder of major Apple supplier Foxconn, has resigned as a company board member, the Taiwanese company said on Saturday, less than a week after announcing a bid to be the island's next president.
