Tesla battery supplier LG Chem expects revenue to double by 2025

Sales at LG Chem jumped 83% to 10.5 gigawatt hours, lifted by rising demand for Tesla’s Model 3 sedans in China as well as for Renault SA’s Zoe cars, SNE Research said. That helped LG Chem, whose stock has more than doubled this year to a record high market value of about $40 billion, take the market lead over China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. Its shares rose as much as 5.4% Friday morning after Bloomberg published the first version of the story.