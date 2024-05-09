Tesla Board Vows Not to Move Musk Pay Court Fight to Texas
Tesla Inc.’s directors say they don’t want a do-over in Texas of the Delaware court battle that killed co-founder Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package — regardless of whether shareholders approve reincorporating the electric-car maker in the Lone Star state.
