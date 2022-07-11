‘Now they want to force me…,’ Tesla CEO Elon Musk laughs off Twitter lawsuit

Issuing a humorous late-night response to Twitter, Musk shared a meme, which talks how the social media platform had said that they wouldn't have to disclose bot information as the entrepreneur couldn't buy the company
Billionaire Elon Musk has taken a swipe at microblogging site Twitter who has threatened to sue the Tesla and SpaceX CEO over the termination of the $44 billion deal.
Issuing a humorous late-night response to Twitter, Musk shared a meme, which talks how the social media platform had said that they wouldn't have to disclose bot information as the entrepreneur couldn't buy the company. Bot information shows data on fake and spam accounts, which perform automated, repetitive, pre-defined tasks.
The SpaceX chief shared a post, in which he has a montage of pictures of him laughing, and four remarks he had made on the Twitter deal.
The first remark said, "They said I couldn't buy Twitter". The next one said "Then, they wouldn't disclose Bot information." This is followed by "Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court." The last one reads, "Now, they have to disclose bot info in court."
As soon as Musk tweeted, netizens chimed into the comment section and dropped hilarious remarks.
A Twitter account shared another meme in the comments section, which showed the social media company's anger over Musk backing out from the purchase deal, but he replied that they failed to show him the number of spam accounts.
Another user wrote, "I love watching this in real time."
"You dropped this," commented another while referring to a crown.
Other quirky comment was, "Elon is playing chess while Twitter is playing checkers."
The tweet has more than 447.8k likes and 62.4k retweets as of publishing the report.
Musk agreed to take Twitter private at a price of $54.20 per share in late April, after his acquiring a significant stake pushed the stock price up. Twitter shares traded at $36.81 on Friday, a third below the takeover deal’s price.
Musk has expressed growing discontent about the deal and argued Twitter failed to disclose essential information, such as the specific number of fake and automated accounts on the service.
“The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement," Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor tweeted on Friday.
“The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement," Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor tweeted on Friday.