Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Tesla CEO Elon Musk's anti-union tweet from 2018 must be deleted: US labor board

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's anti-union tweet from 2018 must be deleted: US labor board

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk
2 min read . 05:21 AM IST Reuters

The board ordered Tesla to post a notice addressing the unlawful tweet at all of its facilities nationwide and include language that says 'WE WILL take appropriate steps to ensure Musk complies with our directive'

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's 2018 tweet threatening employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union was illegal and should be deleted, the US National Labor Relations Board said on Thursday.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's 2018 tweet threatening employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union was illegal and should be deleted, the US National Labor Relations Board said on Thursday.

The NLRB backed a ruling from a US labor judge in 2019 that the electric-car maker had committed a series of violations of the National Labor Relations Act in 2017 and 2018.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The NLRB backed a ruling from a US labor judge in 2019 that the electric-car maker had committed a series of violations of the National Labor Relations Act in 2017 and 2018.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states

"Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare," Musk wrote in the May 2018 tweet.

The board ordered Tesla to direct Musk to delete the tweet and to post a notice addressing the unlawful tweet at all of its facilities nationwide and include language that says "WE WILL take appropriate steps to ensure Musk complies with our directive."

The United Auto Workers (UAW)in 2018 filed a complaint with the NLRB over the Musk tweet that it said was illegally threatening to take away benefits from workers who join the union.

At that time, the UAW was seeking to represent workers at Tesla's facility in Fremont, who are not unionized.

Tesla did not immediately comment on the NRLB decision.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IIT Delhi to build atmospheric observatory at a cost of Rs.125 crore

1 min read . 01:03 AM IST

FSSAI to grant perpetual licences to restaurants, food makers

2 min read . 12:56 AM IST

Govt depts, ministries asked to hire only skilled contract workers

2 min read . 12:51 AM IST

Das sticks to growth outlook despite surge in covid cases

2 min read . 12:13 AM IST

“This is a great victory for workers who have the courage to stand up and organize in a system that is currently stacked heavily in favor of employers like Tesla who have no qualms about violating the law," UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada said in a statement.

The NLRB also directed Tesla to offer one former employee reinstatement as well as to rescind 2017 rules that prohibited distributing union literature in its parking lot on non-work time and rules that barred distributing union stickers, leaflets, and pamphlets without first obtaining permission.

Tesla in 2018 defended Musk's comment, saying it simply recognized that other automakers whose workers are represented by the UAW do not provide stock options.

In a separate tweet, Musk had accused the UAW of driving General Motors and Chrysler to bankruptcy and losing "200,000 jobs for people they were supposed to protect."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.