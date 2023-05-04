Tesla Chief Elon Musk ‘interning’ with phone-makers Nothing? Twitter answers

Tesla Chief Elon Musk changed his micro-blogging site Twitter's bio to ‘Nothing’ hours after Carl Pei's company released the first teaser of the much anticipated Nothing Phone 2.
Phone maker Nothing released the first teaser to the Nothing Phone 2 and confirmed that the phone will be launched in Summer 2023.
In a cryptic tweet, accompanied by a teaser, Nothing has shared the launch timeline of the Phone (2). The company will introduce Nothing Phone (2) during 'Summer 2023'.
People who are eagerly waiting the Nothing Phone 2's launch were quick enough to question the arbitrary nature of the launch date announced by Nothing.
People questioned on Twitter, “What exactly do you mean with ‘summer’?". To this Nothing replied, “We mean Summertime Sadness by Lana Del Ray".
However, what grabbed attention was that Tesla Chief Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to ‘Nothing’. When a Twitter user asked if Cark Pei had hired Elon Musk to change his bio in accordance with Nothing Phone's teaser launch, the phone makers were wuick enough to reply.
They said, Tesla Chief Elon Musk is their ‘new Intern’.
See the tweet here
Building on the design of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2) is anticipated to feature a transparent design, consistent with the Nothing Phone (1). The tech company has announced that it has collaborated with Qualcomm to equip the phone with the powerful Snapdragon 8 series processor, which suggests that the device will be priced higher than its predecessor.
Nothing has disclosed that the Phone (2) will be a "premium" offering, indicating that consumers can anticipate top-of-the-line specifications at a higher price point.
Based on official teasers, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to feature significant upgrades over its predecessor, boasting top-of-the-line specifications.
Notably, there will be no expandable storage option available. The company has officially confirmed that the Phone (2) will be equipped with a Snapdragon 800 series processor.
