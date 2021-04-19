Tesla crash in Texas likely to be driverless

One of the men was in the front passenger’s seat and the other was in the back seat of the Tesla, which was travelling at high speed along a curve before it hit a tree around 11:25 pm local time, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. “Our preliminary investigation is determining—but it’s not complete yet—that there was no one at the wheel of that vehicle," the constable said. “We’re almost 99.9% sure."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}