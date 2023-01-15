Tesla cuts prices of its EVs in US, Europe by 20% to boost demand: Report3 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 02:11 AM IST
According to the report, the automaker is facing increasingly stiff competition in the global market for electric vehicles.
In a bid to boost demand, Tesla has cut prices on most of its electric cars by as much as 20 percent in the US and Europe, news agency ANI has reported citing a New York Times report.