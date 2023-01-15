Tesla cuts prices of its EVs in US, Europe by 20% to boost demand: Report

Sales of electric vehicles, however, rose 66 per cent to more than 808,619, according to Kelley Blue Book, a market researcher. And while Tesla continues to dominate the segment, several automakers are gaining ground. Ford, Volkswagen and several other automakers posted sizable increases in EV sales last year, and these offer many models that were significantly more affordable than Tesla's. Hyundai and its affiliate Kia together sold more than 43,000 electric vehicles in the United States in 2022, up from a just few hundred in 2021, according to the New York Times.