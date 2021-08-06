Tesla, US-based electric vehicle automaker, was left out from the White House event where President Joe Biden unveiled a big push for zero-emission vehicles.

Subsequently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the EV event, "Yeah, seems odd that Tesla wasn't invited".

Apart from Tesla, the event excluded Nissan Motor Co., Toyota Motor Co, Honda Motor Co., the first Japanese automaker to promise to phase out petrol-powered cars, and Volkswagen AG, which is spending over $2 billion on electrification R&D as penance for a diesel cheating scandal.

However, the US electric vehicle summit featured big auto giants such as General Motors, Ford and Chrysler's parent company Stellantis.

Tesla last month reported its first-ever quarterly profit above $1 billion on record deliveries in its 18-year history.

Rising sales of Model Y crossovers and Model 3 sedans delivered a fourfold increase in operating income. The company widened its margins from core auto operations to 25.8%, from 22% in the prior quarter and 18.7% a year earlier.

Tesla is still by far the world’s biggest automaker by market value.

Asked whether the snub was related to Tesla's non-union status, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters the invited companies "are the three largest key players of the United Auto Workers. So I'll let you draw your own conclusion."

But she said the Biden administration welcomes the efforts of all manufacturers working on electric vehicles, including Tesla.

"I would not expect this is the last time we talked about clean cars, the move for electric vehicles, and we look forward to having a range of partners in that effort," Psaki said.

