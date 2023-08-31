comScore
The US Federal prosecutors are reportedly conducted an investigation to determine if Tesla was using company funds on a secret project described internally as a house for Chief Executive Elon Musk, Reuters reported Wednesday citing a Wall Street Journal report.

Earlier, the WSJ had reported in July that Tesla board members had investigated whether company resources were misused on the effort.

No dollar figures were disclosed, and the newspaper said the house was near Austin, Texas.

 While an SEC spokesperson said the agency does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation.

The probes are in their early stages and may not lead to charges, the Reuters said citing WSJ report.

 

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 02:12 AM IST
