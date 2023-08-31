Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Tesla faces federal probes over secret Elon Musk house project: Report

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 02:09 AM IST Livemint

The report said the US Securities and Exchange Commission has also opened a civil probe into the matter.

Earlier, the WSJ had reported in July that Tesla board members had investigated whether company resources were misused on the effort

The US Federal prosecutors are reportedly conducted an investigation to determine if Tesla was using company funds on a secret project described internally as a house for Chief Executive Elon Musk, Reuters reported Wednesday citing a Wall Street Journal report.

Earlier, the WSJ had reported in July that Tesla board members had investigated whether company resources were misused on the effort.

No dollar figures were disclosed, and the newspaper said the house was near Austin, Texas.

While an SEC spokesperson said the agency does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation.

The probes are in their early stages and may not lead to charges, the Reuters said citing WSJ report.

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 02:12 AM IST
