Tesla falls after anticipated S&P Inclusion fails to materialize

Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker is widely expected to be added to the prestigious benchmark after it posted a fourth consecutive quarterly profit in July, clearing the last major hurdle for consideration by S&P Dow Jones Indices, which oversees the gauge. Some, including Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy, said the move might be announced Friday in order for the stock to begin trading as an S&P component this month, although he added that there was no guarantee a decision was imminent.