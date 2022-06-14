Tesla fires Singapore country manager after Elon Musk warns of global job cuts

Singapore country manager Christopher Bousigues did not offer a specific reason for his dismissal but he said his firing may have been in relation to the global job cuts that Tesla had been warning about
Tesla has sacked its Singapore country manager a week after Elon Musk warned of global job cuts, announcing a 10% reduction workforce. Christopher Bousigues took to LinkedIn on Sunday that his role had been “eliminated" while also notifying that he was “the company’s first country manager in South East Asia" and establish the electric carmaker's business in Singapore.
As per Bousigues’ LinkedIn profile, it appears that he was the country manager for Singapore and had been employed by Tesla for just over a year. While he did not offer a specific reason for his dismissal, Bousigues said his firing may have been in relation to the global job cuts that Tesla had been warning about.
Notably, the Tesla CEO Elon Musk had announced just last month that he had a “super bad feeling" about the economy and needed to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker, as per Reuters report. The message titled “pause all hiring worldwide," had been received after Musk had informed the staff to return to the workplace or leave, just as it added to a growing number of warnings from business leaders about the risks of recession.
Bousigues on his LinkedIn profile shared, “Tesla announced a 10% of workforce reduction. My role was chosen to be eliminated as of today. Am proud to have been the company’s first country manager in South East Asia, and establishing the business in Singapore."
“In the past year the team and I built the business from the ground up, made of the Model 3 a common sight in the Singapore car landscape, set up 2 showrooms, 1 service center (that I affectionately call the Jewel of Asia), developed a network of 7 superchargers across the island, and successfully launched Model Y yesterday with overwhelming response. I wish to sincerely thank all those that have supported me on this journey," he shared.
Notifying that when something like this happens, the best course of action is something everyone worries about and whether to remain discreet or even silent about it. "Ultimately that is not how I am built. Transparency and honesty are non-negotiable to me, so sharing this news felt like the right thing to do with my network. I profoundly believe that when a door closes, a gate somewhere else opens. Since I relocated to Singapore strictly for this role, a move back to Europe and Southern France is most likely in the cards for my family and I," he wrote.
It is important to note that Tesla employed almost 100,000 people at the company and its subsidiaries at the end of 2021, according to its annual SEC filing.
