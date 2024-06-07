Tesla Investor Sues to Challenge Proxy on Texas Move, Musk Pay
A Tesla Inc. shareholder sued to challenge an upcoming proxy vote about whether the electric-car maker should move its corporate home to Texas and re-approve a $56 billion pay package for co-founder Elon Musk that was thrown out by a Delaware judge.
