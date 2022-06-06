Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, wrote in an email on June 2 that he would have to slash ten percent of his workforce due to a "super bad feeling" about the US economy. He has now retracted his statement and stated that the company's total workforce will rise in the coming year. At the same time, he has stated that the number of salaried employees is unlikely to expand significantly.

