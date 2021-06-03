Tesla recalls 6,000 US vehicles over loose brake bolts

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"The brake caliper bolts may be loose, allowing the brake caliper to separate and contact the wheel rim," according to a document sent by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to Tesla after it notified the regulatory agency of the issue.
"Contact with the rim may cause a loss of tire pressure, increasing the risk of a crash."
Tesla is not aware of the issue causing any injuries or deaths, according to the NHTSA documents, and the company will inspect and tighten or replace customers' caliper bolts as needed.
The automaker became aware in December that a fastener was missing from a brake caliper on a 2021 Model Y and began an investigation to see how widespread the issue was, according to the documents, which add that Tesla has taken steps to fix the problem on the assembly line.
