Tesla recalls around 1.1 million vehicles over power windows glitch

- The electric car maker firm is mulling to fix the issue with an over-the-air update, so vehicle owners do not need to wait for service to be done.
Facing issue over the power windows glitch, Tesla Inc has issued a recall for nearly 1.1 million vehicles covering all four of its models, said a US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing.
The electric car maker firm is mulling to fix the issue with an over-the-air update, so vehicle owners do not need to wait for service to be done. As per NHTSA said in the filing dated 19 September, the recall covers Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles made in various model years from 2017 to 2022.
NHTSA said the window reversal system, which detects obstructions and stops closing, may not react quickly enough when it detects an object. The windows could close with excessive force and pinch a driver or passenger, the filing said.
Regarding the fixation of the issue, Tesla will notify owners starting 15 November.
Earlier on 13 September, Tesla had said that the vehicles in production and in pre-delivery received a software update that sets power operated window operation to the requirements.
With Bloomberg inputs.
