Tesla set ablaze, bank windows smashed in Geneva as demonstrators gathered to protest G7 summit in France

A Tesla car was set ablaze, and the windows of a bank in Geneva were smashed by protesters on Sunday (local time) as they vented their anger over a Group of Seven (G7) summit set to take place in France and to be attended by the group's leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

The otherwise peaceful march was attended by over 7,000 people, according to police, who said they confiscated some knives and pyrotechnic devices.

Protest against G7 summit Demonstrators said they had gathered to oppose the G7, viewing it as a symbol of concentrated political and economic power. Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and a former adviser to the US President, became the world's first trillionaire last week, reigniting debate over widening wealth inequality.

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A protester said, "To me, it's a meeting of the rich that shows once again how the rich can become even richer while the poor are left behind."

The protest was joined by environmental activists, feminists, supporters of Palestinian rights, advocates for independent media, and other groups. It took place in a lakeside park in Geneva before marching through the city. A boat carrying a sail with the message "No G7" passed by.

Police used tear gas in response to projectiles being thrown at them by demonstrators, and firefighters attended the scene of a burning car just minutes away from the march route as riot police cordoned off a secure zone for them to work.

Demonstrators have been gathering for days ahead of Sunday's march in Geneva, the largest city in the area and the designated gathering spot for activists who oppose the G7.

Road blocked, police presence intensifies Meanwhile, Swiss and French authorities deployed thousands of police personnel to provide security for the three-day summit that will commence on Monday in the resort town of Evian-les-Bains, France. The leaders are set to discuss issues including the Middle East, Ukraine, and global economic imbalances.

Additionally, authorities have also blocked off roads, banned unauthorized gatherings, and pledged financial support for businesses that could be hit by unrest. Scores of businesses and shops have boarded up their storefronts with wooden panels as a precaution, wary of the unrest that left a trail of damage in Geneva during a similar summit in Evian in 2003. Only seven of the 35 roadway border crossings will remain open.

Trump is the focus of protests According to news agency AP, protests are nothing new around such high-profile gatherings. However, this time, climate activists want to express frustration with Trump's leadership on wide-ranging issues, from tariffs to the Iran war, his stance on climate, and his past affiliations with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The G7 summit takes place as the United States and Iran appear close to a deal to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz.

“We are very afraid of the policy and the politics of Mr. Trump and also of the other leaders of the G7, because they are fighting, making war all over the place," said Francoise Nyffeler, a spokesperson for the NoG7 coalition, which has organized the demonstration and march on Sunday.

"The planet is in danger, and we are very scared about it, and we want to protest and say that the people of the world are against their policies,” she added.

According to another demonstrator, "The values represented by the G7 are completely misogynistic, and they contribute to inequality because there is absolutely no equality."