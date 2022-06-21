Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff', says it violated law

FILE PHOTO: According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The lawsuit was filed by by John Lynch and Daxton Hartsfield, who were fired on June 10 and June 15 respectively, seeks pay and benefits for the 60-day notification period. They said that they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada in June.