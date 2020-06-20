Tesla to postpone annual shareholder meeting: Musk

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. will postpone its annual shareholder meeting because large gatherings won’t be allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions, Elon Musk said in a tweet.

The electric car maker’s CEO said in response to questions on the Twitter thread that he’s not sure of a new date “but am guessing maybe a month or so later." The meeting will most likely be held in Fremont and be combined with the company’s so-called Battery Day, he tweeted.

Tesla’s shareholder meeting was originally slated for July 7.

