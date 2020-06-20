Home >News >world >Tesla to postpone annual shareholder meeting: Musk
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule's emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Tesla confirmed Thursday, May 28, that CEO Musk will get the first tranche worth nearly $770 million of a stock-based compensation package triggered by the company meeting several financial metrics. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (AP)

Tesla to postpone annual shareholder meeting: Musk

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2020, 08:27 AM IST Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. will postpone its annual shareholder meeting because large gatherings won’t be allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions, Elon Musk said in a tweet.

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. will postpone its annual shareholder meeting because large gatherings won’t be allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions, Elon Musk said in a tweet.

The electric car maker’s CEO said in response to questions on the Twitter thread that he’s not sure of a new date “but am guessing maybe a month or so later." The meeting will most likely be held in Fremont and be combined with the company’s so-called Battery Day, he tweeted.

Tesla’s shareholder meeting was originally slated for July 7.

