Tesla to postpone annual shareholder meeting: Musk
Tesla Inc. will postpone its annual shareholder meeting because large gatherings won’t be allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions, Elon Musk said in a tweet.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. will postpone its annual shareholder meeting because large gatherings won’t be allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions, Elon Musk said in a tweet.
The electric car maker’s CEO said in response to questions on the Twitter thread that he’s not sure of a new date “but am guessing maybe a month or so later." The meeting will most likely be held in Fremont and be combined with the company’s so-called Battery Day, he tweeted.
Tesla’s shareholder meeting was originally slated for July 7.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
