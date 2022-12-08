Tesla to shorten Shanghai factory shifts, delay new hires2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 05:07 PM IST
Tesla shares fell as much as 2.3% on the news to $170 before the start of regular trading.
Tesla Inc. will shorten production shifts at its Shanghai factory as soon as Monday and has delayed the on-boarding of some new hires, people familiar with the situation said — adding to signs demand for the company’s electric cars in China isn’t meeting expectations.