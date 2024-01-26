Tesla Vs BYD: Chinese automakers will demolish, says Elon Musk warning of fierce competition
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned that Chinese automakers could surpass global rivals without trade barriers, highlighting intense competition faced by the US electric vehicle market leader.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated on January 24 that the "Chinese automakers will 'demolish' global rivals without trade barriers," underscoring the intense competition faced by the US electric vehicle market leader from companies like BYD, which are aggressively expanding worldwide, according to a report Reuters.